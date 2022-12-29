External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar visits to the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) and Austria from 29 December 2022 – 03 January 2023

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will pay official visits to the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) and Austria from 29 December 2022 – 03 January 2023.

2. EAM will be in Cyprus from 29-31 December 2022. This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus. During his visit, EAM will meet with his Cypriot counterpart, H.E. Mr. Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs and call on H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives. EAM will address the business and investment community of RoC, apart from an interaction with the Indian Diaspora.

3. In Austria, EAM will meet the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg. This will be the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years. Minister Schallenberg visited India in March 2022, and the two Ministers have met thrice this year on the margins of international gatherings (Munich, Bratislava and New York).

4. During his visit, EAM will call on the Austrian Chancellor, H.E. Mr. Karl Nehammer. EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Austria. Separately, EAM will meet with H.E. Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

5. In Austria, EAM will also meet the Foreign Ministers of Czech Republic, H.E. Mr. Jan Lipavský; Slovak Republic, H.E. Rastislav Káčer, along with Austrian Federal Minister Schallenberg in the Slavkov format. Discussions are expected to focus on regional and global issues.