Spacecrafts Launched by The Country

New Delhi : The number of Space Crafts launched by Space Centres in the country from 2016-2017 to 2021-2022 till date, year-wise are as follows:
|Sl. No.
|Year -Wise
|Number of spacecrafts
|1.
|2016 – 2017
|135
|2.
|2017 – 2018
|67
|3.
|2018 – 2019
|40
|4.
|2019 – 2020
|56
|5.
|2020 – 2021
|30
|6.
|2021 – 2022 (Till date)
|1
The number of space crafts launched by the country for domestic use, year-wise are as follows:
|Sl. No.
|Year -Wise
|Number of spacecrafts
|1.
|2016 – 2017
|13
|2.
|2017 – 2018
|10
|3.
|2018 – 2019
|8
|4.
|2019 – 2020
|6
|5.
|2020 – 2021
|7
|6.
|2021 – 2022 (Till date)
|1
During the year 2016-2017 to 2021-2022 a total of 285 customer satellites from 29 foreign countries were successfully launched on-board PSLV on commercial basis.
Year wise breakup of number of foreign satellites launched:
|2016 -2017
|2017 -2018
|2018 -2019
|2019 -2020
|2020 -2021
|2021 -2022
|122
|57
|32
|50
|23
|–
Country wise breakup of number of foreign satellites launched during 2016-17 to 2021-22:
Algeria (3), Australia (1), Austria (1), Belgium (3), Brazil (1), Canada (5), Chile (1), Colombia (1), Czech Republic (1), Finland (3), France (2), Germany (2), Indonesia (1), Israel (2), Italy (4), Japan (2), Kazakhstan (1), Latvia (1), Lithuania (7), Luxembourg (1), Malaysia (1), The Netherlands (2), Republic Of Korea (5), Slovakia (1), Spain (2), Switzerland (2), UAE (1), United Kingdom (6), USA (222).
This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.