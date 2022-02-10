Spacecrafts Launched by The Country

New Delhi : The number of Space Crafts launched by Space Centres in the country from 2016-2017 to 2021-2022 till date, year-wise are as follows:

Sl. No. Year -Wise Number of spacecrafts 1. 2016 – 2017 135 2. 2017 – 2018 67 3. 2018 – 2019 40 4. 2019 – 2020 56 5. 2020 – 2021 30 6. 2021 – 2022 (Till date) 1

The number of space crafts launched by the country for domestic use, year-wise are as follows:

Sl. No. Year -Wise Number of spacecrafts 1. 2016 – 2017 13 2. 2017 – 2018 10 3. 2018 – 2019 8 4. 2019 – 2020 6 5. 2020 – 2021 7 6. 2021 – 2022 (Till date) 1

During the year 2016-2017 to 2021-2022 a total of 285 customer satellites from 29 foreign countries were successfully launched on-board PSLV on commercial basis.

Year wise breakup of number of foreign satellites launched:

2016 -2017 2017 -2018 2018 -2019 2019 -2020 2020 -2021 2021 -2022 122 57 32 50 23 –

Country wise breakup of number of foreign satellites launched during 2016-17 to 2021-22:

Algeria (3), Australia (1), Austria (1), Belgium (3), Brazil (1), Canada (5), Chile (1), Colombia (1), Czech Republic (1), Finland (3), France (2), Germany (2), Indonesia (1), Israel (2), Italy (4), Japan (2), Kazakhstan (1), Latvia (1), Lithuania (7), Luxembourg (1), Malaysia (1), The Netherlands (2), Republic Of Korea (5), Slovakia (1), Spain (2), Switzerland (2), UAE (1), United Kingdom (6), USA (222).

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.