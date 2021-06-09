Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat & remaining parts of Telangana

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Wednesday 09 June 2021, MID-DAY; Time of Issue: 1430 hours IST)

ALL INDIA WEATHER SUMMARY AND FORECAST BULLETIN

Significant Weather Features

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into entire central and some parts of north Arabian Sea, entire Konkan including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra, some parts of south Gujarat region, some more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of North Bay of Bengal today, the 9th June

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through 21.5°N/ Long. 65°E, lat. 22.0°N/ Long. 70°E, Bulsar, Malegaon, Nagpur, Bhadrachalam,Tuni, lat. 19°N/ Long. 87.0°E, 22.5°N/89.5°E and 24.0°N/89.5°E and Bagdogra.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Maharashtra, some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 2-3

