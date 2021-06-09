Bhubaneswar : Odisha government to build new roadways and bridges under the Biju Expressway and this will enhance industrial growth and economic development as cabinet approves the proposal toady.

As per the press release , the roadways will pass through two districts, i.e.Kalahandi and Nuapada, the 174.5 km expressway will boost trade and industrial activity as State Government is parallelly working on leveraging development of the expressway to develop Biju Express Economic Corridor through Department of Industries.With a total approved cost of Rs 448.02 Crore, the projectwill be developed in EPC mode as a 4-lane carriageway and will include construction of 17 minor bridges and 8 major bridges.

Besides, the total length of Biju Expressway (Ghatipada-Sinapali) in Nuapada district will be 104.65kms including 6 minor bridges and 6 major bridges. A 69.85km long stretch of Biju Expressway (Sinapali-Dharmagarh-Ampani) will pass through Kalahandi district including construction of 11 minor bridges and 2 major bridges, it added.