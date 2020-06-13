Southwest Monsoon advances further into some more parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada & Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Odisha & West Bengal

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/RegionalMeteorology Centre, New Delhiof the India Meteorological Department:

♦ Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of MadhyaMaharashtra, most parts of Marathwada & Vidarbha, some more parts of

Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Odisha & West Bengal and most parts of Jharkhand and some parts of Bihar.

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat.18°N/Long.60°E, Lat.18°N/Long.70°E, Harnai, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Gondia, Champa,

Ranchi, Bhagalpur, Lat.27°N/Long.86.5°E.

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of North Arabian

Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar and some parts of south Gujarat State and south

Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

♦ A cyclonic circulation lies over north Interior Odisha and neighbourhood and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

♦ The east-west shear zone now runs roughly along Lat.19°N across Peninsular & Central India at 3.1 km above mean sea level and extends upto 5.8 km above

mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

♦ A trough at mean sea level runs from northwest Rajasthan to north Interior Odisha across north Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh and extends upto 1.5

km above mean sea level.

♦ Under the influence of above systems, widespread rainfall along with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated place over

very likely Konkan & Goa during next 48 hours. Widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along the remaining parts of west

coast and northeast India during next 5 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over central &

adjoining east India during next 3-4 days.

The IMD forecasts:

♦ Isolated Heat wave condition likely over west Rajasthan during next 4-5 days.

♦ No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 3 days.

Weather Warning during next 5 days :

(13 June (Day 1):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand;with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab,Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan, Marathwada and Konkan & Goa; with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh,

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam and Rayalaseema.

♦ Thunderstorm/Duststorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; heavy to very heavy rainfallat isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, MadhyaMaharashtra and Coastal Karnataka; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam and Kerala &Mahe.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) overEast central Arabian. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra Coasts and Lakshadweep areas.Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(14 June (Day 2):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Jammu &Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and East Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh,Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam.

♦ Thunderstorm/Duststorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Konkan & Goa; at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal& Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region and Coastal Karnataka; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha,Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada andKerala &Mahe.

♦ Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) overEast central Arabian. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra Coasts and Lakshadweep areas.Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(15 June (Day 3):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over EastRajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places over Konkan & Goa; at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; heavy rainfall at isolated placesover Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya,Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat State, Kerala &Mahe and Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) overEastcentral& Northeast Arabian Sea and Central Bay of Bengal. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat Coasts and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(16 June (Day 4):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan;with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan & Goa; at isolated places likely over Madhya Maharashtra; heavy rainfall at isolated places overSub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat Stateand Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) overEastcentral& Northeast Arabian Sea and Central Bay of Bengal. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat Coasts and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(17 June (Day 5):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places likely over East Uttar Pradesh.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gujarat Region and Konkan & Goa; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan WestBengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka.

♦ Heat wave conditions likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

♦ Strong Wind (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea; (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) overEastcentral& Northeast Arabian Sea and Central Bay of Bengal. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat Coasts and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

