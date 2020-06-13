Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses 10 lakh SHG’ women

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Women Self-Help Groups have important role in making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. Works worth Rs. 1433 crore for various economic activities will be provided to them by the government in the coming days. Women of self-help groups should manufacture items as per the requirement of their village and surrounding areas. The Government will help them in providing market to them, he added.

Shri Chouhan was addressing about 10 lakh women members of Self-Help Groups of the state through video conferencing and web linking from Mantralaya today. He also interacted with the women members of self-help groups, present at the NIC centers of the districts through VC. The Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Manoj Shrivastava and other officers were present on the occasion .

Women SHG should become model in combating Corona

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the women self-help groups should become model in generating consciousness in their villages and surrounding areas in fight against coronavirus. They should spread awareness in their villages and their vicinity for coronavirus. Distance of 2 yards (6 feet), sanitization, frequent washing of hands, not spitting at public places etc. are such weapons through which we can defeat coronavirus. He further stated that ‘I am entrusted you with this important responsibility, you should shoulder this significant role.

Women to be economically empowered

Shri Chouhan further mentioned that in order to make women self-help groups economically empowered, works like uniforms stitching for students costing about Rs. 400 crore, livelihood development worth Rs. 65 crore, poultry and sheep rearing worth Rs. 12 crore, producing PPE Kits costing Rs. 4.56 crore, works worth Rs. 700 crore for preparing take home ration and works worth Rs. 252 crore for gou-shala, cattle shed, poultry shed, goats shed, khet-talaab, embankment and plantation etc. will be given

Remarkable works done by SHG during lockdown period

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that remarkable works have been done by Women self-help groups during the lockdown period. Over 105 lakh masks were produced and sold by 20 thousand members of the self-help groups, which is highest in all the states. Similarly, 90 thousand 537 litre sanitizer and 17 thousand 131 litre hand wash were produced and sold by the women self-help groups. As many as 97 thousand 318 protection

kits were produced by women and 222 members of 20 groups of 5 districts as well as one Production Company also performed wheat procurement work. Apart from this, they also carried out work like vegetable and grocery distribution at people’s doorsteps and milk production. Banking services were provided by BC Sakhiyan to the Jan Dhan Bank account holders and business over Rs. 20.59 crore was done by them from April 03, 2020 till date. Several works like help in food and other arrangements for migrant workers, help in disseminating information about pandemic, distribution of food items through App and generating awareness through wall paintings have been done by the Women Self-help groups.

Sunita drives Ajivika Express

Shri Chouhan interacted with the members of the self-help groups and sought information concerning their activities. Sushri Sunita Bilwal of Savan Mata SHG of village Tundikheda of district Sheopur informed that she drives Ajivika Express-Tata Magic. She earns an income of Rs. 5 to 6 lakh annually from poultry business and fruits farming. Sushri Noori Begum of Nihal self-help group of village Channaudi of Shahdol district highlighted that she is involved in advance organic farming and housekeeping business and also imparts training. Shri Chouhan praised their works and congratulated them.

Nirasha Didi renders help in establishing 800 enterprises

Sushri Nirasha Devi of Saraswati Devi self-help group of village Rupaypur of Shivpuri district enlightened that she helps women of village in establishing their own small industries. Till date, she along with the help of other women has helped women in establishing about 800 enterprises in their village and surrounding areas. The Chief Minister said that ‘Aapne to Kamaal kar diya-Aapka Naam to Nirasha Devi Nahi, Asha Devi Hona Chahiye’. Kavita Lodhi ofIdalpur village of Sagar district informed that she works as a Bank Sakhi and till date has delivered Rs. 23 lakh to the people’s doorsteps by conducting 18 thousand transactions.

Mama you have made Didi, a factory owner

Sushri Vaishali Chowdhary of Prerna Shakti self-help group of Pipri village of Badwani district said that ‘Mama Ji Aapne to Didi to Karkhana Malik Bana Diya hai’ . When you were Chief Minister in 2014, I received help in setting up a stitching centre under the Livelihood Mission. Today, 70 machines are operational and 90 women are working in shifts in my centre. So far, 2 lakh masks and 3 lakh PPE Kits have already been manufactured by us. Sushri Devi Baiga of Krishna self-help group of Tumtoula village of Singrauli district informed that she is involved in poultry business. She received an amount of Rs. One lakh per member from the District Mining Fund. Sushri Champa Singh of Anuppur district said that she is involved in the work of organic farming and agriculture activities. She lost her father and is only support to her mother and brother. She earns an annual income of Rs. 4 to 5 lakh from her shops of organic farming. Sushri Saroj Nareti of Tourai village of Mandla district informed the Chief Minister that she operates Lok Adhikar Kendra and has solved 300 cases of family disputes by her services.

