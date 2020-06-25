SOTC Travel witnesses a growing trend for affordable luxury getaways

Mumbai: With travel restrictions being eased, Indian consumers are displaying increasing appetite for luxury getaways that offer meticulous health and safety measures at affordable pricing. There has been a paradigm shift in the mindset of consumers today – with more travellers actively seeking out less crowded trips, searching for privacy and a greater sense of calm and peacefulness.

According to the Company’s Holiday Readiness Travel Report – Future of Travel post COVID-19, Health & Safety ranked as the primary concern for 75% respondents; with 35% willing to increase their spends to ensure the same.

SOTC Travel has witnessed a growing trend with customers choosing to opt for secluded, immersive experiences away from crowded cities with a strong focus on wellbeing. Seeing an uptick in enquiries for quick escapes like back to nature, beach destinations and outdoor adventure, SOTC Travel has introduced affordable luxury getaways at attractive prices for Indian travellers that include staycations as a popular first choice. These getaways offer customers some much-needed space and quality time in scenic settings.

From the unparalleled excitement of experiencing premium boutique hotels to ultimate indulgence at the finest 4 & 5 star luxury resorts across India, SOTC’s affordable luxury holidays include exclusive experiences at off beat locations which cater to every traveler’s expectation of a perfect relaxing holiday.

To ensure flexibility, SOTC Travel offers various advantages:

· Book an affordable holiday with a booking deposit starting at just INR 2000*

· Free cancellations until 3 days of departure

· Flexibility of date change*

Value deals that offer a great steal for the luxury holiday seeking traveler:

· Free hotel upgrades

· Special discounts

· Travel insurance

Some of the exclusive travel itineraries include:

· 4 Days at Ranthambore – Tree of Life Kipling Lodge

· 2 Days at Agra – Taj View

· 3 Days at Jaipur – Crowne Plaza

· 3 Days at Mysore – Hotel Grand Mercure

· 3 Days at Alleppey – Villa De Parrai

· 3 Days at Nainital – Sterling

· 3 Days at Kumbhalgarh – Fateh Safari Suite

· 3 Days at Udaipur – Ramada Resort and Spa

Speaking on the launch, Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “With pent up demand towards travel after this difficult time of lockdown, consumers see spending on luxury travel as a welcome break. As they are eager to get back to travelling, customers demand for luxurious experiences that are affordable. SOTC Travel has therefore launched Affordable Luxury Holidays that offer tailor-made indulgent experiences ranging from wellness, spa and wildlife retreats for some well needed rejuvenation and relaxation time. As travelers look towards greater reassurance on the standard of hygiene in travel, our affordable luxury holiday propositions come with our “Assured” Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics”.

