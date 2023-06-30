Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L series offering vibrant contrast and vivid colours with cognitive processor XR

New Delhi, June 2023: Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR X90L series powered by the next generation Cognitive Processor XR. The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with sound-from-picture reality.
- For the first time ever, Sony is offering a combo offer of BRAVIA televisions with PS5 gaming console. Consumers can avail a special discount of up to Rs 24,000/- on combined purchase of PS5 with any BRAVIA television from the FY23 XR range. This exciting deal starts from 1st July 2023 onwards and is valid until stocks last.
- The new X90L series is available in 189 cm (75), 165 cm (65) and 140 cm (55) screen sizes. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the X90L TV uses a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI. It thinks like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewer in their favorite content. When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. Cognitive Processor XR, powered by cognitive intelligence, knows where that focal point is by dividing the screen into numerous zones and detecting where the “focal point” is in the picture.
- The BRAVIA X90L series has multiple zones of LEDs that light up independently, allowing to adjust and create contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker with greater depth, textures. The XR Cognitive processor combined with the Full Array LED panel creates ultra-realistic picture quality full of lifelike contrast. The XR Contrast Booster in X90L precisely balances light across the screen, adjusting brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. Peak brightness is higher than ever for sublime depth and detail. With XR Triluminos Pro, the billion colours reproduced with the subtle differences seen in the real world and delivers natural shades in every detail. The XR Clear Image reduces noise utlilising zone division and dynamic frame analysis and minimises blur.
- With new X90L, experience improved picture quality and sound harmony. Under the XR Sound Position, the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology includes sound positioning tweeters to ensure high frequency sounds come from the right place in the scene, precisely matching what’s on screen. With X-Balanced speakers with Dual Bass Reflex, you can hear clear Multi-Dimensional Powerful Sound quality. With XR Surround technology, offering the 3D Surround Upscaling, you can experience the cinematic thrills of latest audio formats such as Dolby Atmos® at home, as well as enjoying vertical surround with content not compatible with Dolby Atmos. The BRAVIA XR signal processing technology enables this TV to reproduce multi-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.
- The PS5™ automatically recognizes BRAVIA X90L and selects the best HDR setting for your televisions accordingly. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. So even in high contrast scenes, you will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes. With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X90L recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode. You’ll enjoy smoother, more responsive game play, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games.
- With new BRAVIA X90L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X90L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.
- The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 10 current releases and classic blockbusters films with unlimited streaming of top movies. It gives you access to a large library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray technology. With BRAVIA X90L experience Pure Stream™, the highest streaming picture quality and access the largest collection of IMAX® Enhanced movies, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.
- Price and Availability
|
Model
|
Best Buy (in INR)
|
Availability Date
|
XR-55X90L
|
139,990/-
|
26th June 2023 onwards
|
XR-65X90L
|
179,990/-
|
26th June 2023 onwards
|
XR-75X90L
|
To be announced soon
|
To be announced soon
This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.