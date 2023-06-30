Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L series offering vibrant contrast and vivid colours with cognitive processor XR

T

he BRAVIA X90L series has

multiple zones of LEDs that light up independently, allowing to adjust and create contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker with greater depth, textures.

The XR Cognitive processor combined with the Full Array LED panel creates ultra-realistic picture quality full of lifelike contrast.

The XR Contrast Booster in X90L precisely balances light across the screen, adjusting brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. Peak brightness is higher than ever for sublime depth and detail. With XR Triluminos Pro, the billion colours reproduced with the subtle differences seen in the real world and delivers natural shades in every detail.

The

XR Clear Image reduces noise utlilising zone division and dynamic frame analysis and minimises blur.