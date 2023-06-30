Bandhan Bank triples its branch presence in less than 8 years

Kolkata, June, 2023: Bandhan Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, today has achieved a milestone of tripling its branch presence in less than 8 years of its operations. The Bank now has a total of more than 1,500 bank branches. With a network of another 4,500 banking units that the Bank already has, the total number of banking outlets is now more than 6,000 across the country. The Bank started its journey with 501 branches on August 23, 2015.



The Bank currently serves more than 3 crore customers through a strong network of over 6,000 banking outlets spread across 34 states and union territories in India. It is committed to fulfilling the diverse financial needs of every Indian irrespective of where they reside, what financial product they need or which banking channel they may prefer – physical or digital.



Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “Today marks an exciting milestone for Bandhan Bank. The rapid growth of the Bank in the past eight years has been a result of the confidence and trust that customers from every corner of the country have reposed on us. India needs a deeper penetration of banking outlets to ensure that everyone has access to banking. With our rapidly growing branch network and digital offerings, Bandhan Bank remains committed to further enhancing convenience, security and accessibility for our valued customers.”



The Bank has achieved significant strides in its journey of diversification of its asset book and geographical presence. The Bank will continue to expand its presence beyond its traditional regions of east and northeast with an even mix of rural and urban markets. The Bank is also steadily increasing the share of secured loans. The Bank offers a wide range of retail lending products like Home loans, Personal loans, Auto loans and 2-wheeler loans at attractive interest rates. The Bank has recently started a fully digital savings bank account called Neo Plus digital savings bank account for customer convenience.