Solar and Wind Energy generation also show marked Y on Y increase

New Delhi : The country witnessed highest ever demand for power at 12:01 hours on 7th July 2021. This demand of 200570 MW was 17.6 % higher than in July 2020 (on 2nd at 22 :21 hours). This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021,  put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO).

The report also states that average energy consumption per day recorded in Jul’21 (4049MU) was 10.6% higher than in Jul’20 (3662MU). The “Maximum All India Energy Met ” also  showed an all-time high . It was recorded at 4508 MU on 7th July 2021 which  was 14.7% higher than 3931 MU on 28th July 2020.

Renewable Energy sector has also seen impressive gains. Average Solar Generation recorded in Jul’21 (158MU/day) was 7.6% higher than in Jul’20 (147MU/day). Average Wind Generation recorded in Jul’21 (349MU/day) was 64.5% higher than in Jul’20 (212MU/day). Additionally, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27th July 2021. Earlier, the record was 41.1 GW on 11th Jun’21.

Reserve Regulated Ancillary Service (RRAS) – Energy dispatched under Regulation Up & Down were 113.8MU & 334.8MU respectively in Jul’21.  Automatic Generation Control (AGC) –Total regulation Up & Down signal dispatched under AGC were 46.1 MU & 105.2 MU respectively in Jul’21. All India Grid Frequency – All day grid frequency remained 74.9% (average) of time within IEGC band (49.9Hz-50.05Hz) in Jul’21, which is slightly higher than the average duration in previous month (74.5%).

Placed below are   tables of Integration of new elements , Energy comparison and Peak demand comparison.

INTEGRATION OF NEW ELEMENTS

 

S.No.

  

Element

 First time Charging/

Synchronization Date/unit COD

  

Remark
 

1.

  

400 KV* Palatana-Surajmaninagar

  

11.07.21

 Alternate Evacuation and better supply to Tripura state
 

2.

  

765 kV Bikaner – Bhadla 2 D/C

 23.07.21 (line-I & II)  

Under Transmission system strengthening for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan under phase-ll
 

3.

  

765 kV Bus at Bhadla 2

 23.07.21 (Bus-I & II)

 

 

4.

  

765 kV Ajmer – Bhadla 2 D/C

 24.07.21 (line-I & II) 765kV Bhadla 2 energized through LILO of Ajmer-Bikaner D/C

 

 
 

5.

  

765/400kV ICT-2 at Bhadla-2

 27.07.21
 

 

6.

  

400kV Baharampur (India)-Bheramara (Bangladesh)

  

 

25.07.21 (line-IV)

 Strengthens cross-border connectivity (First time Anti-theft charged up to Bheramara Gantry Tower)

 
 

7.

  

765kV Vanranasi-Vindyachal D/C

  

30.07.21 (line-I & II)

 Strengthening of WR-NR Corridor
* Earlier the line was charged at 132kV level.

 

ENERGY COMPARISON

 

S.No.

  

Description

 Total in Jul’21 (MU) Total in Jul’20 (MU) %

Variation (YoY)

 Total in FY 2021-22

(BU)

 Max. Achieved in Jul’21
Daily Energy (MU) Achieved on
1. All India Energy Met 125505 113508 10.6% 471 4508 07.07.21
2. Northern Region Energy Met 44365 40958 8.3% 145 1642 07.07.21
3. Western Region Energy Met 35748 31387 13.9% 145 1319 07.07.21
4. Southern Region Energy Met 28365 25803 9.9% 118 1055 01.07.21
5. Eastern Region Energy Met 15306 13843 10.6% 57 542 16.07.21
6. N Eastern Region Energy Met 1721 1517 13.5% 6 59 28.07.21
7. Thermal Generation 84017 76199 10.3% 339 3253 06.07.21
8. Hydro Generation 20528 19678 4.3% 59 710 31.07.21
9. Wind Generation 10815 6574 64.5% 30 541 27.07.21
10. Solar Generation 4887 4542 7.6% 22 195 06.07.21

 

PEAK DEMAND COMPARISON

S.No. Description Jul’21 (MW) Achieved on Jul’20 (MW) Achieved on % Variation (YoY)
1. All India 200570 07.07.21 @12:01hrs 170545 02.07.20 @22:21hrs 17.6%
2. Northern Region 73232 02.07.21 @12:39hrs 68605 02.07.20 @22:25hrs 6.7%
3. Western Region 59201 07.07.21 @14:58hrs 47519 31.07.20 @00:00hrs 24.6%
4. Southern Region 50167 01.07.21 @12:27hrs 43190 31.07.20 @00:00hrs 16.2%
5. Eastern Region 25069 19.07.21 @19:51hrs 22902 18.07.20 @22:49hrs 9.5%
6. North Eastern Region 3127 05.07.21 @20:01hrs 2827 15.07.20 @19:41hrs 10.6%

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR