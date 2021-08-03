Promotion of Cold Chain Scheme

New Delhi : In order to minimize the post-harvest losses and enhance value addition in the agricultural produce, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been implementing the “Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme” which a component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna (PMKSY). A total of 353 projects have been approved under the scheme till date for various States/UTs.
The details of funds allotted and expanded during 2016-17 to 2021-22 is as under:
|Year
|Budget Estimate (Rupees in Crores)
|Revised Estimate (Rupees in Crores)
|Expenditure (Rupees in Crores)
|2016-17
|158.23
|185.21
|184.88
|2017-18
|180.00
|198.68
|196.15
|2018-19
|400.00
|271.59
|244.74
|2019-20
|290.00
|326.16
|271.12
|2020-21
|349.71
|252.58
|207.40
|2021-22
|227.60
|–
|53.45
(as on 30.06.2021)
Soil, water, fertilizer etc. affect the quality and losses but no quantified data available.
Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.