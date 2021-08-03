Promotion of Cold Chain Scheme

New Delhi : In order to minimize the post-harvest losses and enhance value addition in the agricultural produce, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been implementing the “Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme” which a component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna (PMKSY). A total of 353 projects have been approved under the scheme till date for various States/UTs.

The details of funds allotted and expanded during 2016-17 to 2021-22 is as under:

Year Budget Estimate (Rupees in Crores) Revised Estimate (Rupees in Crores) Expenditure (Rupees in Crores) 2016-17 158.23 185.21 184.88 2017-18 180.00 198.68 196.15 2018-19 400.00 271.59 244.74 2019-20 290.00 326.16 271.12 2020-21 349.71 252.58 207.40 2021-22 227.60 – 53.45 (as on 30.06.2021)

Soil, water, fertilizer etc. affect the quality and losses but no quantified data available.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel gave this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.