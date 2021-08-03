Satluj JVN’s Power Stations Clock highest ever monthly Power Generation

New Delhi : Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN)’s Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has achieved highest ever monthly power generation, surpassing its previous record of 1213.10 Million Units to 1216.56 Million Units on 31st July 2021.

Similarly, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also generated 335.90 Million Units of power in the month of July 2021, beating its previous best 333.69 Million Units in July 2020.

The design energy of 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri is 6612 Million Units and 412 MW Rampur HPS is 1878 Million Units, while these power station generated 7445 Million Units and 2098 Million Units respectively.

SJVN started with a single hydro project in the year 1988 and today, the company has a portfolio of 9000 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation, 3156 MW is under construction, 4046 MW Projects in pipeline. Today SJVN has a footprint in 9 States in the country and also in 2 foreign countries. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission. SJVN is working towards achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.