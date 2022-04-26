Sneha Soren (KIIT University) wins Gold in weight lifting

Bhubaneswar: Sneha Soren (KIIT University) wins the first Gold Medal in 49 kg weight lifting in the 2nd Khelo India University Games conducted in Bangalore. Sneha Soren won the gold medal in klelo India University Games,49kg Category lifted 69kg in Snatch event and lifted 92kg in Clean and Jerk event total lifted 161kg. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulated Sneha and wished her a bright future. Earlier she participated in National Weight lifting Championship in KIIT stadium and won bronze while participating National University Games in Guntur won Gold with the record.