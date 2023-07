Kathmandu: Sita Dahal, the wife of Prime Minister Prachanda has died. She went into cardiac arrest at 8 am. She was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) a rare neurological disorder. She was long suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Parkinson.

Sita Dahal was rushed to a Kathmandu hospital early Wednesday morning where she went into cardiac arrest and died. She was married to Pushpa Kamal for 54 years and is survived by her husband, 3 daughters and son.