Shuttler P V Sindhu bags bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, becomes the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals

New Delhi : Indian shuttler P V Sindhuwon the bronze medal in women’s single match in Tokyo Olympics today. PV Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao of China by 21-13 and 21-15 in the bronze medal match and became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu won silver at Rio 2016. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals. President Ram NathKovind, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated PV Sindhu for her achievement.

President Ram NathKovind wished Sindhu on her win. ShriKovind tweeted,“”PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sindhu for her performance. Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

Congratulating P V Sindhu, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur tweeted, ““SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT !”

PV Sindhu is a Silver Medalist (Rio 2016 Olympics). Her parents were both national level Volleyball players. Her father is an Arjuna Award Recipient. She started playing badminton at the age of 8 under the guidance of Mehboob Ali and learnt the basics of badminton at the badminton courts of Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications in Secunderabad. She travelled a distance of 56KM every day from her residence to the badminton courts to learn and practice the sport. She joined the PullelaGopichand Badminton Academy and won several titles under 10-years category.