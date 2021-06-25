Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organizes Pratham Pooja at Holy Cave on auspicious day of “Jyeshtha Purnima”

SRINAGAR: Shri Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, performed Pratham Pooja on 24th June, 2021 on the auspicious occasion of ­­­Jyeshtha Purnima at Holy Cave, amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras to invoke the blessings of Shri Amarnathji. Hawan was also performed seeking blessings of Baba Amarnathji.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the Annual Yatra.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 has been cancelled, but the Shrine Board is committed to carry out all religious rituals a per past practice, the CEO, SASB said.

The CEO prayed for the good health and well-being of the people.

“With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome this health crisis and work towards welfare of the mankind,” the CEO said.

The CEO further said in order to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide, SASB has made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the Holy Cave.

The SASB would perform morning and evening Arti of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine from 28th June, 2021 to Shravan Purnima falling on 22nd August, 2021. The timing of the Arti would be 6.00 a.m to 6.30 a.m in the morning and 5.00 p.m to 5.30 p.m in the evening. The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ through live telecast of Morning and Evening Arti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Boards website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based Application which may be downloaded through the link: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath

The CEO, was accompanied by Shri Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB, and other officers of the Shrine Board; Ms. Krittika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Sh. Rahul Pandey, Director Information Department; Sh. Nikhil Borkar SP Anantnag; Dr.Surinder Jain, National Joint Secretary, VHP; Shri Rajesh Gupta, Working President VHP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh; Shri Sudershan Khajuria, General Secretary, Shri Karan Singh Charak, Senior Vice President; and Shri Shakti Dutt Sharma, Vice President of Baba Yatri Niyas.