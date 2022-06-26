Mumbai: Shivsena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray has been authorised to take a strict action against all those who have betrayed the party.

The decision to this effect was taken by adopting a resolution in the National Executive Committee Meeting of the party held at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai today.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Party Spokesman Sanjay Raut said that by this evening, it will become clear which dissident Minister will be sacked from his post.

Mr Raut’s remarks were aimed at dissident leader Eknath Shinde, who is the State Urban Affairs and PWD Minister in the ruling MVA Government and has been camping at a five-star hotel in Guwahati with 40 rebel MLAs from Sena and 12 independents.

On the reports that Eknath Shinde is going to name his new political outfit with Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s name, Mr Raut said, a resolution has been adopted in the meeting which says, no other political party will be allowed to use the late Sena patriarch’s name.

He also said that Shivsena was founded by late Bal Thackeray and his name will remain with the saffron party. Besides, the party will also carry forward the agenda of Hindutva forward. As many as six resolutions were passed in the National Executive Meet.