India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.08 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.08 Cr (1,97,08,51,580) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,55,80,569 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.63 Cr (3,63,09,335) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,08,698

2nd Dose

1,00,61,673

Precaution Dose

56,29,072

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,23,095

2nd Dose

1,76,20,916

Precaution Dose

1,00,07,350

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,63,09,335

2nd Dose

2,25,65,561

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

6,03,05,517

2nd Dose

4,83,71,073

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,81,10,903

2nd Dose

50,01,42,106

Precaution Dose

25,38,431

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,34,23,824

2nd Dose

19,31,79,513

Precaution Dose

23,51,974

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,72,34,650

2nd Dose

12,06,44,611

Precaution Dose

2,35,23,278

Precaution Dose

4,40,50,105

Total

1,97,08,51,580

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 92,576. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 10,917 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,72,398.

11,739 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,53,940 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.07 Cr (86,07,12,079) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.25% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.59%.