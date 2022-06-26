India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.08 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.08 Cr (1,97,08,51,580) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,55,80,569 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.63 Cr (3,63,09,335) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,08,698
2nd Dose
1,00,61,673
Precaution Dose
56,29,072
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,23,095
2nd Dose
1,76,20,916
Precaution Dose
1,00,07,350
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,63,09,335
2nd Dose
2,25,65,561
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
6,03,05,517
2nd Dose
4,83,71,073
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,81,10,903
2nd Dose
50,01,42,106
Precaution Dose
25,38,431
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,34,23,824
2nd Dose
19,31,79,513
Precaution Dose
23,51,974
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,72,34,650
2nd Dose
12,06,44,611
Precaution Dose
2,35,23,278
Precaution Dose
4,40,50,105
Total
1,97,08,51,580
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 92,576. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 10,917 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,72,398.
11,739 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,53,940 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.07 Cr (86,07,12,079) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.25% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.59%.