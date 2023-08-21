Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia lay the foundation stone of Datia Airport

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, laid the foundation stone of Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh today.

The airport is being developed at a cost of around Rs. 50 crore and is expected to be complete by February 2024. The development involves the renovation of the existing 1810-meter runway and construction of apron which can house two nineteen-seater aircraft and a terminal building of 750 square meters and ATC tower. The terminal building will have the capacity to accommodate 100 passengers during peak hours.

The development of Datia airstrip into an airport has been a long-time demand that is being fulfilled now. As a part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, which aims to enhance connectivity by reaching the last mile, Datia Airport once operational will enhance regional connectivity, provide necessary amenities and facilities to people, and contribute to the overall growth of the region.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that Civil Aviation will not only connect the big cities but also the religious shrines of the country. A new Airport has been built in Deogarh, multiple new airports are being developed in other parts of the country. Now, the development of Datia airport will be completed soon. As soon as it is developed, flights connecting Khajuraho and Bhopal will be operationalised. These routes have already been awarded under RCS UDAN.

Shri Scindia appreciated and thanked the CM of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the sate government for their cooperation for the development of the region.

In Madhya Pradesh, aircraft movement (per week) has gone from 506 (in 2014) to 554 (in 2021) – to 956 currently- a jump of 72.5% (in comparison to 2021) and 89% (in comparison to 2014). The development work at DATIA Airport for the operation of 19-seater Aircraft will further enhance regional connectivity. It will also help to promote tourism in the region.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was graced by the Shri Narottam Mishra, Minister for Home Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs in Government of Madhya Pradesh and Smt. Sandhya Ray, MP(LS). Shri Sanjiv Kumar, Chairman AAI, Shri Asangba Chuba Aao, JS, MoCA and other officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Airports Authority of India were also present.