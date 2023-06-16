Shell India announces Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Lubricants business

Bangalore : Shell India has onboarded Bollywood versatile actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Lubricants business in India. Shell is looking to expand its customer base and will bank on Kapoor’s pan-India popularity and youthful energy across all age groups.

The brand also launched its new campaign, ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai,’ for Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils today. It celebrates the spirit of new India and the unstoppable Indian riders powered by passion, determination, hope, vision, and Shell Advance engine oil. Aimed towards everyday Indian riders, the new campaign celebrates the rider community for whom their bike is not just a machine or a mobility device but a true partner in their growth journey.

Announcing the new brand Ambassador and the campaign, Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “At Shell, we constantly strive for progress. This collaboration strengthens our goal to support the hardworking spirit of bikers and power their progress. Shahid is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for love for bikes that has endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon. We are truly delighted to have Shahid on board as the Brand Ambassador for Rukna Mushkil Hai”

Sharing his excitement, motorcycle enthusiast and brand ambassador, Shahid Kapoor said, “‘Rukna Mushkil Hai’ showcases how Shell Advance transforms into a catalyst that enables and empowers riders to achieve their goals. I am proud to partner with Shell Lubricants India to bring the brand closer to Indian bikers, to be a part of their unstoppable journey and make a difference.”

To capture the brand’s youth centricity, Shell Lubricants India roped in MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, also known by his stage name, VOID, to compose the upbeat track that features in the TVC starring Shahid Kapoor.

Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils is designed for different types of motorcycles and riding styles and includes Shell Advance Fuel Save, Shell Advance Ultra, Shell Advance AX7, Shell Advance AX5 and Shell Advance AX3. The portfolio represents mineral and synthetic 4T, 2T motorcycle, and scooter engine oils recommended for different types of motorcycles and riding styles.