Sh. N L Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates upstream Coffer Dam of Dhaulasidh Project

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today inaugurated upstream Coffer Dam of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. Sh. Sharma also inaugurated a 16-meter-long & 4.25-meter-wide concrete bridge on Salasi Khad and Project Office Building at Salasi. On this occasion, Sh. Parminder Awasthi, Head of the Project along with Project officials were also present.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma told that the Foundation Stone of the Project has been laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi on 27th December 2021 and at present the project activities are in full swing. “The Coffer Dam has been completed in record time of 4 months 10 days and four months ahead of schedule. This marks completion of river diversion works paving way for full scale excavation works of Dam Foundation which is already in progress.” Enumerating the benefits of bridge built on Salasi Khad, Sh. Sharma said “The bridge, on one hand, will provide invaluable connectivity between river banks and, on other hand, will also speed up the Dam construction activities.”

During his visit, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma took a detailed review of work progress at various sites. He conveyed his satisfaction on the pace of work as the stripping work on the right bank of dam site is nearing completion whereas the work has been completed on left bank. Also, stripping works in Power House area are in full swing. Addressing the employees, he exhorted them to work hard to complete the project on schedule.

66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project is a Run of River Scheme on river Beas. The estimated cost of the Project is Rs 687 crore and will generate 304 million units of energy on completion. The project is contributing in the overall development of the area with community asset creation, infrastructure development and generation of direct & indirect employment. Various CSR initiatives are being implemented in the project vicinity benefitting the region and the state.

Presently, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 31500 MW. The company is executing multiple projects in India, Nepal & Bhutan with key focus on harnessing renewable energy. Rapid addition of multiple projects in recent times has propelled forward the company towards achieving its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040.