Severe Cyclonic Storm #NISARGA weakens into a Cyclonic Storm over coastal #Maharashtra

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Specialised Meteorology Centre/Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department:

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over coastal Maharashtra moved northeastwards with a speed of about 23 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today the 03rd June, 2020 over interior Maharashtra, near latitude 19.0°N and longitude 73.7°E, 90 km east of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 50 km north-northwest of Pune (Maharashtra).

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during next 03 hours.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 03.06.20/1730 19.0/73.7 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm 03.06.20/2330 19.7/74.3 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 04.06.20/0530 20.5/75.0 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression 04.06.20/1130 21.1/75.5 30-40 gusting to 50 Depression

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidarbha and south Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan & Goa and south Gujarat region during next 12 hours.



Wind warning Gale wind, speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph, is prevailing over Madhya Maharashtra (Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Aurangabad, Beed, Solapur, Osmanabad Districts). It is likely continue for next 06 hours and reduce gradually thereafter. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing along & off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad Districts of Maharashtra during next 06 hours and will reduce gradually thereafter.

Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph prevailing over northeast Arabian Sea along & off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast. It is likely to reduce during next 03 hours.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is prevai over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 06 hours and will reduce gradually thereafter.

(iii) Sea condition

The Sea condition will be rough to very rough Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts during next 12 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts during next 12 hours.

