Setting up of Advisory Council for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

New Delhi: Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has initiated a project on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The task has been assigned to Quality Council of India (QCI). ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform. ONDC is expected to digitize the entire value chain, standardize operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

An advisory council has been constituted to advise the Government on measures needed to design and accelerate adoption of ONDC. The members of the Advisory council will be:

Shri R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority

Shri Nandan M. Nilekani, non-executive Chairman of Infosys

Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI and Capacity Building Commission

Ms Anjali Bansal, Founder & Chairperson, Avaana Capital

Shri Arvind Gupta, Co-founder & Head, Digital India Foundation

Shri Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI

Shri Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO, NSDL

Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT

Shri Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI

Additional Secretary (ITeC),DPIIT shall be the cove nor of the Advisory Council.