Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty was appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday. He would occupy the post until he attains the age of 62 years.

Currently, Mohanty is the Director General of Fire Service and Commandant General, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence. Mohanty would replace senior IAS officer Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik as the OPSC Chairman.