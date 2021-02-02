Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called the 2021- 22 Union Budget ‘historic’; said Odisha would get a lion’s share of the Budget

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, called the 2021- 22 Union Budget ‘historic’.

Pradhan said appropriate measures have been taken in the Budget to revive consumption and investment, boost manufacturing, strengthen infrastructure, encourage MSMEs and give a thrust to growth, employment and new opportunities in the country. Pradhan said Odisha would get a lion’s share of the Budget and people of different strata of society in the State would be benefitted. The current Budget has many opportunities for the steel, mines and human resource sector. Besides, the State would be given priority for the seven textile parks that would be set up in the country in three years.

The State would also benefit from the 100 Sainik Schools that would come up in the country. The Minister said Odisha would be given priority in the Poshan Abhiyan to 10 aspirational districts of Odisha.

The Budget would act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for a more resilient recovery and sustainable economic growth and would strengthen the ‘Sankalp’ of nation-first by delivering to every section of society, farmers, youth, women, children, elderly and labourers, Pradhan said.