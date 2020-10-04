Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy Passes Away At 65. He Was Tested COVID-19 Positive Last Month.

He was Seven-time MLA & ex-minister from Odisha. He was hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID19 in September & was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to the family members of Senior BJD Leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who is on ventilator support; prays for his speedy recovery.

CM also speaks to the Doctor supervising treatment of Maharathy at SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar.

