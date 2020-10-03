3.65 Lakh MT paddy procured, benefitting 28,715 farmers

New Delhi: The Paddy procurement for 2020-21 is progressing smoothly and has commenced so far in 3 states viz. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As on 02.10.2020, cumulative procurement of Paddy in KMS 2020-21 is 3,65,170 MT. The total no of farmers benefited are 28,715 and total MSP outflow is Rs 689.44 crore. The pace of paddy procurement is going to pick up in a week’s time.

There is no MSP purchase of cotton on 2nd October 2020 and being a National holiday, no FAQ grade arrivals in market yards.

Related

comments