Secretary Sanjay Kumar Inaugurates ‘Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE’ Summer Camps at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, inaugurated Summer Camps under the “Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE” programme to mark World Environment Day, 2024 at the PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 2, R.K. Puram, New Delhi. These summer camps engage students in meaningful activities around the environment and nurture environmentally responsible and sustainable behaviour. During the event, Shri Sanjay Kumar administered a pledge to protect the environment and released the book ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ with other dignitaries.