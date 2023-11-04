Bhubaneswar: Giving further boost to air connectivity in Odisha, the second direct flight services between Bhubaneswar & Jeypore, Koraput will commence from Nov 6, 2023. The flight services, financially supported by Odisha Govt, will be operated by IndiaOne Air twice a day on Mondays and Fridays.

CM Naveen Patnaik had launched the 1st flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore last year. The second flight services will further boost air connectivity and further propel economic activities in the region.