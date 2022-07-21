Schneider Electric Launches its First Ever Experience Center in Odisha for its B2C Products

Bhubaneswar: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of their first B2C experience center in Odisha at Kharvella Nagar, Bhubaneswar, off Janpath. The state-of-the-art experience center is designed to offer a variety of H&D products, including Switches, Distribution Boxes and MCBs along with Schneider Electric’s flagship home automation range – Wiser.

Built with a customer-centric approach, the entire portfolio of Switches, MCB’s and Distribution boxes, will be in display to allow the customers make informed buying decisions. The unique Wiser zone inside the Center will host a demonstration of the connected home automation solution, showcasing its potential in driving energy efficiency, reducing cost of energy consumption, and offering comfort and safety to the homeowners.

Commenting on the launch of the new experience center, Mr. Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric, said, “This newly opened experience center is a testament to our commitment towards expanding our presence in the Odisha market and meet the rising demand of our customers for energy-efficient products. We are on a steady growth path in Odisha and our products are available across all the major cities in the state.

We see an interesting trend here, while there is a growth in the real estate market, there is also an increasing consciousness amongst homeowners for safety, efficiency, and connectivity along with stylish and attractive indoors. We look forward to connecting with our customers in an evolved manner to better their experience and make their buying decisions easy.”

The experience center will reflect and showcase the company’s legacy in powering connected and innovative home solutions powered by sustainability and digitisation.