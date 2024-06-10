Schedule for bye-election to 13 Assemblies Constituencies of 7 States

The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in the following Assembly Constituencies: Sl. No. Name of State Assembly Constituency No. & Name Reason for Vacancy 01. Bihar 60-Rupauli Resignation of Smt. Bima Bharti 02. West Bengal 35-Raiganj Resignation of Shri Krishna Kalyani 03. 90-Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) Resignation of Dr. Mukut Mani Adhikari 04. 94-Bagda (SC) Resignation of Shri Biswajit Das 05. 167-Maniktala Death of Shri Sadhan Pandey 06. Tamil Nadu 75-Vikravandi Death of Thiru. N. Pugazhenthi 07. Madhya Pradesh 123-Amarwara (ST) Resignation of Shri Kamlesh Pratap Shah 08. Uttrakhand 04-Badrinath Resignation of Shri Rajendra Singh Bhandari 09 33-Manglaur Death of Shri Sarwat Karim Ansari 10 Punjab 34-Jalandhar West (SC) Resignation of Shri Sheetal Angural 11 Himachal Pradesh 10-Dehra Resignation of Shri Hoshyar Singh 12 38-Hamirpur Resignation of Shri Ashish Sharma 13 51-Nalagarh Resignation of Shri K.L. Thakur The Schedule for the bye elections is enclosed at Annexure-I.

ELECTORAL ROLLS Commission firmly believes that pure and updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free, fair and credible elections. Hence, intensive and sustained focus is placed upon improving its quality, health and fidelity. After the amendment in Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act-1950 by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act-2021, there is a provision of four qualifying dates to enroll as a voter in a year. Accordingly, the Commission conducted the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with reference to 1st January, 2024, as the qualifying date, wherein applications were invited from eligible citizens seeking registration in electoral roll with respect to 1st January, 2024 as the qualifying date. After time-bound completion of Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls with reference to 1st January, 2024 as the qualifying date, the final publication of the electoral roll has been done on – 5th January, 2024 for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura; 22nd January, 2024 for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; 23rd January, 2024 for Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra; and 8th February, 2024 for Telangana and Rajasthan. However, the process of continuous updation of electoral rolls will continue till the last date of filing nominations, with respect to proximate qualifying date. ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES (EVMs) & VVPATs The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

IDENTIFICATION OF VOTERS Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, any of the below mentioned identification documents can also be shown at the polling station: Aadhar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, v. Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, viii. Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to provision of the instruction vide Commission’s letter No. 437/6/1NST/ECI/FUNCT/MCC/2024/ (BYE ELECTIONS) dated 02nd January, 2024 (available on the Commission’s website). INFORMATION REGARDING CRIMINAL ANTECEDENTS Candidates with criminal antecedents are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and through Television channels on three occasions during the campaign period. A political party that sets up candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about criminal background of its candidates, both on its website and also in newspapers and Television channels on three occasions.

Commission vide its letter No. 3/4/2019/SDR/Vol. IV dated 16th September, 2020 has directed that the period specified will be decided with three blocks in the following manner, so that electors have sufficient time to know about the background of such candidates: Within first 4 days of withdrawal. Between next 5th – 8th days. From 9th day till the last day of campaign (the second day prior to date of poll) (Illustration: If the last date for withdrawal is 10th of the month and poll is on 24th of the Month, the first block for publishing of declaration shall be done between 11th and 14th of the Month, second and third blocks shall be between 15th and 18th and 19th and 22nd of that Month, respectively.) This requirement is in pursuance of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition (C) No. 784 of 2015 (Lok Prahari Vs. Union of India & Others) and Writ Petition (Civil) No. 536 of 2011 (Public Interest Foundation & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Anr.). This information will also be available on an App titled, ‘know your candidates’. COVID RELATED ARRANGEMENT DURING BYE-ELECTION The Commission has issued COVID Guidelines to be followed during the conduct of the General Election and Bye Elections which are available at Commission’s website.

Annexure- I

SCHEDULE FOR BYE-ELECTION