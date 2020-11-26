SBI General puts a foot forward to help the flood affected SMEs in AP & Telangana

Hyderabad: SBI General Insurance, one of the leading insurers in India, had put a foot forward to proactively support the flood damaged regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The recent floods witnessed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had caused a widespread loss of property, roads, businesses and crops; and had left behind a trail of destruction in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Sanga Reddy, Kama Reddy, Medak, Siddipet, Karim Nagar and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts in Telangana; and West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh; in October 2020.

Being a responsible brand, SBI General had proactively tried to connect with the customers in these regions enquiring for any damages that can be covered under insurance claim, and thereafter had further taken steps to expedite the claims received from both the states. The flashflood had disrupted the businesses of SMEs having manufacturing units, factories, shops and godowns. Overall, at SBIG, approximately 120 property claims have been addressed largely covering SMEs, thereby helping these businesses get back on feet.

PC Kandpal, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “Through multiple communication channels, we had notified all our policyholders on ways to connect with us for claim settlement. We had received more than 120 claims for damage to property and businesses, and 100 motor claims post flood. Majority of these claims were from Hyderabad and neighboring districts. Keeping the impact of the damage in mind, on priority, we have settled claims of stalled business on a fast-track mode. We would like to request our customers to approach us, in case they have suffered losses due to recent flood.”

He further added, “We have recently been notified of Cyclone Nivara which is likely to affect parts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In order to provide seamless claim service, we have made the necessary arrangements for our policyholders.”

