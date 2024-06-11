Sanjay Seth takes over as Raksha Rajya Mantri

Shri Sanjay Seth assumed charge of the office of Minister of State, Ministry of Defence on June 11, 2024. Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence received Shri Sanjay Seth and accompanied him into his South Block office. On this occasion, Shri Sanjay Seth thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving him this responsibility.

Shri Sanjay Seth said he looked forward to serving under the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, with whom he had earlier worked in various capacities. Shri Sanjay Seth said he would strive towards fulfillment of several initiatives of the Ministry of Defence that are aimed at strengthening the Nation’s security. Prior to assuming charge, Shri Sanjay Seth called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at his official residence in New Delhi.

Shri Sanjay Seth is a second-time Member of Parliament from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected from the same constituency in 2019, and was a member of Standing Committee on Information Technology. Shri Sanjay Seth was also member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. Shri Sanjay Seth was Chairman, Jharkhand State Khadi and Village Industries Board from 2016-2019.