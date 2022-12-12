Samsung Launches Most Affordable M-Series Smartphone; Galaxy M04 Announced with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus for Super-fast Performance

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of Galaxy M04 today. The latest addition to the popular Galaxy M series promises unprecedented style and unmatched experiences to meet the needs of young Gen Z consumers.

“Galaxy M04, our most affordable M-series smartphone, is designed for young consumers who seek a performance-driven device that is great in multitasking and keeps them ahead of the curve. It comes with segment-leading 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature, massive 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB and long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Galaxy M04 will get four years of security updates and two OS upgrades providing peace of mind to consumers,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director- Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Super Quick Performance

Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. Users will experience enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and uninterrupted gaming. It comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The unique RAM Plus solution allows users to expand RAM size as per requirement. Consumers need not worry about storage space as Galaxy M04 also come with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

Super Updated OS

Galaxy M04 comes with four years of security updates and two times OS upgrade, making it future-ready smartphone.

Super Powerful Battery

Galaxy M04 features massive 5000mAh battery that keeps you powered at all times and comes with in-box charger. Galaxy M04 supports adaptive power-saving mode that adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically if the battery is below 50%. The AI Power Management on Galaxy M04 puts apps to sleep if they have not been used for three days and puts them into deep sleep if not used for a month.

Super Entertaining Display

Galaxy M04 sports massive 6.5’’ display for immersive viewing experience. The large screen helps tech-savvy Gen-Z users to glide smoothly past their social media feeds. Binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter.

Super Stunning Camera

Galaxy M04 ensures stunning captures with 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. Galaxy M04 also has 5MP front camera that helps capture good-quality selfies.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of INR 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and INR 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Galaxy M04 will come in two trendy colors – Sea Glass Green & Shadow Blue and will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets, December 16 onwards.