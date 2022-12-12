Coal Ministry Issues Vesting Order for Six Coal Mines under Commercial Mining

New Delhi : The Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal issued vesting order for six coal mines i.e. Barra, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North and Kasta East for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (“CMDPAs”) were signed on October 17, 2022. Successful bidders received vesting orders from the Coal Secretary, Shri Amrit Lal Meena here today.

Of the six coal mines, one mine is under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and five mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. One coal mine is fully explored and the remaining mines are partially explored ones. The PRC of fully explored mine is 1.89 million ton per annum (MTPA). Total Geological Reserve of six coal mines is 2302 MT. These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs. 130.08 crores calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract capital investment of Rs. 283.50 crores. It will provide employment to 2,555 people both directly and indirectly.

With the vesting/ allocation of these six coal mines, a total of 45 vesting/ allocation orders have been issued till date with cumulative PRC of 85 MTPA.