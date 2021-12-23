‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan in North East Mumbai, Maharashtra tomorrow

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration North Mumbai on 24 December 2021 at Ramanand Arya D.A.V College, Station Road, Bhandup (East) in North East Mumbai District of Maharashtra.

A total of 2588 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 1.34 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1416 Divyangjan of North East Constituency, Mumbai by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. Pre identified beneficiaries to whom Assistive Devices are to be distributed were identified in various locations of North East Mumbai Constituency in the month of July, August and September this year.

Different kind of Assistive Devices for different categories of Disabilities like Tricycle, Wheelchair, Crutches, Hearing Aid Machine, Braille Kit, Smart Phone, ADL Kit for leprosy effected persons, C.P Chair etc. will be distributed in the camp.

The inaugural distribution camp function to be held on 24 December, 2021, will be attended by Shri Ramdas Athawale, State Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, Shri Devendra Farnarvish, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra, Vidhan Sabha and Shri Manoj Kotak, MP, North East Mumbai shall also be present.

Anjali Bhawara, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, Senior officers from ALIMCO and District Administration, Mumbai (Maharashtra) will also be present during the function.