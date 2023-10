Rourkela: SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant registers ‘Best-ever’ H1 production performance in key areas. The steel plant produced 22,12,182 Tonnes of hot metal, 20,33,619,Tonnes of crude steel and 20,78,176 Tonnes of saleable steel during the first six months of the current fiscal, registering an impressive growth of 3.9%, 2.1% and a massive 13.1% respectively over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).