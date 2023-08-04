Rourkela: SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant records its best ever April-July production performance in key areas in the fiscal 2023-24. During April-July the Plant produced 1503879 T hot metal, 1373483 T crude steel and 1381750 T saleable steel thereby scripting its best ever performance in these three vital areas for the above period. By dispatching 1339540 tonnes of saleable steel, RSP also clocked its best ever April-July despatch.