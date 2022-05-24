SAIL Declares Financial Results for FY’22, Revenue Crosses Rupees One Lakh Crore; Achieves Best Ever Profitability

New Delhi : Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has declared its financial results here yesterday for the quarter and year ending 31st March, 2022 (FY’22).

During FY’22, the company has clocked its best-ever performance in production and sales while achieving an all-time high revenue from operation of Rs.1,03,473 Crore and EBITDA of Rs.22,364 crore. This performance, backed by an uptick in steel demand and positive business outlook, is an outcome of collaborative and concerted efforts for enhancing production and improve techno-economics parameters while seizing possible opportunities in the market place.

Key highlights:

FY 2021-22

Remarkable improvement in financial performance due to robust operational performance

Highest ever Revenue from Operation of Rs.1,03,473 Crore

EBITDA of Rs.22,364 Crore, Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs.16,039 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs.12,015 Crore

The drive towards deleveraging continues. Borrowings stood below Rs.13,400 crore as on 31.03.2022

SAIL is focused on proactive stakeholders’ engagement, which includes:

Sharing of Profit with shareholders, company recommended Rs. 2.25 as final dividend for FY’22. SAIL declared highest ever dividend in FY’22 i.e. Rs. 8.75 per share including the already paid two interim dividends for FY’22 SAIL emerged as the topmost buyer on GeM amongst all CPSEs in FY’22 SAIL has supplied steel for various projects of National importance like Central Vista Delhi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Polavaram Irrigation project, Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, Purvanchal Expressway, several Metro Rail Projects across the Country, etc. Supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen in excess of 1.3 Lakh Tonne, majorly during second wave of CoVID -19. SAIL Plants set up separate Jumbo CoVID Care facilities, which increased CoVID-19 dedicated beds Implementation of wage revision for the employees



SAIL FY’22 and Q4 FY’22 at a glance

Unit FY’22 FY’21 Q4 FY’22 Q4 FY’21 Crude steel Production Million Tonne 17.36 15.21 4.60 4.56 Sales Million Tonne 16.15 14.94 4.71 4.34 Revenue From Operation Rs. Crore 103473 69110 30758 23286 EBITDA Rs. Crore 22364 13740 4783 6473 Profit Before Tax (PBT) Rs. Crore 16039 6879 3210 4608 Profit After Tax (PAT) Rs. Crore 12015 3850 2418 3444

This record-breaking performance in FY’22 is a result of synergy across the Organization. However, the fourth quarter could not be fully insulated from the unprecedented rise in input costs, especially the price rise of imported coking coal on account of various reasons. Notwithstanding the challenges, the Company has taken several proactive steps to contain costs. Going forward, the Company has plans to meet the twin challenges of higher input costs and market price volatility by undertaking various measures for continual improvement in its processes and products basket.