Tata Steel Mining launches Sparrow Conservation initiative “Love Sparrow” in Sukinda

Sukinda : To spread message on enhancing the population of house sparrows whose number are said to be fluctuating in recent times, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has started a conservation drive ’Love Sparrow’ at its Sukinda Chromite Mine located in Jajpur district, Odisha. Artificial nest boxes, prepared based on scientific design and field data, were distributed to 40 volunteers who came forward to contribute for sparrow conservation. The idea behind the initiative is to help the birds to build more nests in the boxes while drawing public attention towards conservation of the species.

Dr Randal D. Glaholt, international biodiversity expert, formally launched this initiative along with Mr Pankaj Kumar Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining Limited. The event was also graced by Ms Gayatri Devi, Wildlife and Ecology Research Biologist and Mr Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager, TSML.

Enthralled by the initiative, Dr Randal D. Glaholt said “Love Sparrow programme is a great measure by Tata Steel Mining as a part of its Biodiversity Management Plan. These grass roots steps will help in conservation of sparrows and ultimately contribute to enriching biodiversity of the region”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Satija said “We have taken several environmental initiatives for the conservation and restoration of biodiversity in our areas of operation. Community involvement is an important element for the success of biodiversity conservation initiatives. I am hopeful this drive will go a long way in raising awareness about the importance of sparrow conservation. “

An ambassador to the common bird species, the common house sparrow is one of the most ubiquitous birds around and a familiar winged companion of human beings. However, its numbers have seen a fluctuating trend in the recent past. The event created a hope for the conservation of the house sparrow and its habitat.