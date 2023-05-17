Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh chairs high-level meeting to review the progress and monitoring of Mission Amrit Sarovar

The Secretary Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress, monitor, and ensure the quality of Mission Amrit Sarovar here yesterday. Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary, Rural Developmentof all States/Union Territories (UTs), State Nodal officer for the Mission Amrit Sarovar, DM/DC/CEOs of over 700 districts along with District Nodal officers of the Mission took part were also present on the occasion.



The Secretary Rural Development has emphasized conducting a final check of quality by every Stakeholder to ensure the sustainability of all the completed Amrit Sarovars. Further, he has also emphasised that the authorised functionaries should preferably be from a different Block of the District. Social audit team will be deployed for all such completed Amrit Sarovars wherein the Sarovar has been constructed/rejuvenated through Mahatma Gandhi NREGS funds or through the scheme wherein social audit is applicable. Sample checks of inspected sites will be done by the state/UTs teams.Apart from this, National Level Monitors (NLM) will be deployed for inspection of selected Amrit Sarovar. Further, an app for inspection reporting has been developed.



All State/ UTs to take the appropriate necessary action by making an action plan for physical inspection of all the completed Amrit Sarovars before the onset of monsoon latest by 10th June 2023 and do the necessary course correction for improvement of work and in case of lapses appropriate action should be ensured.



Mission Amrit Sarovar has been launched by Prime Minister on 24th April 2022 with an objective to provide sustainable water sources wherein every district is expected to construct/ rejuvenate a minimum of 75 Amrit Sarovar. The National target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars has been achieved by following due guidelines of the Mission.



This Mission is being implemented with a whole of Government Approach in which 8 Central Ministries/Department namely Department of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate changes, Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways are participating. Also Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Application and Geo-informatics(BISAG-N)has been engaged as Technical partner for the Mission. The Mission works through the States and Districts, through refocusing of various schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, XV Finance Commission Grants, PMKSY sub schemes such as Watershed Development Component, Har Khet Ko Pani besides States’ own schemes. It may also be mentioned that the Mission encourages mobilization of citizen and non-govt resources for supplementing these efforts.