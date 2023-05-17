8th All India Pension Adalat organized at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

The 8th All India Pension Adalat was organized today at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, where 50 chronic cases were taken up and resolved through inter-department consultation and coordination.



Secretary, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Shri V. Srinivas personally presided over a dozen of such cases and sought report form departments like Defence, MHA, Health, Civil Aviation, Posts, I&B, Youth Affairs and Sports etc.



Shri Srinivas said, this is a significant day, as apart from Pension Adalat, 50th PRC (Pre-Retirement Counselling) Workshop is being also held today with twin objectives of timely disbursal of pension, having tremendous financial security implications and ensuring quality healthcare through CGHs system. He also informed that for the first time all 18 Pension disbursing banks are participating in the PRC and showcasing their various products. The 50th PRC (Pre-Retirement Counselling) Workshop was organized for 1200 officers of all Ministries/Departments who are going to retire in next 12 months.















The Pension Adalat was linked through VC at 70 locations, where Pension Adalats were organized by Ministries/Departments across India to take up complicated cases. Till date 7 All India Pension Adalat have been organised by the Department, in which 24218 cases have been taken up and 17235 cases have been resolved.



Shri Srinivas said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi mainly the February Chintan Shivir, where he called for Live Models, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has ensured end-to-end digitization of the Pension payment process by making BHAVISHYA software mandatory for all the Ministries to process their pension cases.







The Secretary said, the Bhavishya system is one of the best portals in the world and has got the 3rd rank among all the Central Government e-Governance Service Delivery Portals as per the NeSDA Assessment 2021.







Shri S,N.Mathur, Additional Secretary, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said in his welcome address that the the workshops will benefit retiring central government civil employees and pension dealing officials on the following aspects like formalities necessary for timely payment of retirement benefits, how to fill pension forms on BHAVISHYA, brief on Integrated Pensioners’ Portal and Bhavishya, CGHS/Fixed Medical Allowances after retirement, Income Tax Incentives for Senior Citizens/Pensioners, DLC, Face authentication, Pensioners Associations and ANUBHAV, i.e., the platform for showcasing outstanding work done during service.







So far 49 PRCs have been conducted by the Department – 29 for various Ministries/Departments in Delhi and 20 for the CAPFs, i.e., CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles in New Delhi, Jalandhar, Shillong, Kolkata, Tekanpur, Jammu, Jodhpur and Guwahati. In all 6972 retiring personnel attended these PRCs.



The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has now decided that keeping in view the rationale for integrating portals viz. Ease of Living for the Pensioners at large, all portals like Pension Disbursing Bank portals, ANUBHAV, CPENGRAMS, CGHS etc. should be integrated in the newly created “Integrated Pensioners’ Portal” (https://ipension.nic.in). The task of Integration of Pension Seva Portal of SBI and Canara Bank with Bhavishya portal have been completed. With this integration, the pensioners can now get their pension slip, status of submission of Life Certificate and Form-16 through the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. All 18 Pension disbursing banks will be integrated in Integrated Pensioners’ Portal.











The Pension Adalat initiative was started on experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare. In 2018 National Pension Adalat was held by leveraging technology for speedy resolution of Pensioners’ grievance. The model adopted is that all stakeholders to a particular grievance are invited on a common platform and the case is resolved as per every stake holder to complete the Pension processing so that pension is started on time.