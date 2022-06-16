Running of Urs special trains between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad

New Delhi :Railways will run Urs special trains between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad as per details below:
07178 special will leave Hyderabad at 23.10 hrs on 15 and 18.6.2022 (2 services) and arrive Kalaburagi at 06.40 hrs next day.
07177 special will leave Kalaburagi at 07.15 hrs on 16 and 19.6.2022 and arrive Hyderabad at 12.30 hrs same day.
For detailed timings at halts of this special please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.
Composition: one AC-2 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class, 10 General Second Class including 2 Brake Vans.
Reservation: Bookings on special charges for 07177 special leaving on 16.6.2022 is already open and for 07177 special leaving on 19.6.2022 will open on 16.6.2022 at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.
10 General Second Class including 2 Brake Vans. will run as unreserved coaches.