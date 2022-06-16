Running of Urs special trains between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad

New Delhi :Railways will run Urs special trains between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad as per details below:

07178 special will leave Hyderabad at 23.10 hrs o­n 15 and 18.6.2022 (2 services) and arrive Kalaburagi at 06.40 hrs next day.

07177 special will leave Kalaburagi at 07.15 hrs o­n 16 and 19.6.2022 and arrive Hyderabad at 12.30 hrs same day.

For detailed timings at halts of this special please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Composition: o­ne AC-2 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class, 10 General Second Class including 2 Brake Vans.

Reservation: Bookings o­n special charges for 07177 special leaving o­n 16.6.2022 is already open and for 07177 special leaving o­n 19.6.2022 will open o­n 16.6.2022 at all computerized reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in.

10 General Second Class including 2 Brake Vans. will run as unreserved coaches.