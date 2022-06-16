CR –Special Night Traffic Blocks for Infra Works between Matunga and Byculla

New Delhi : Central Railway will operate night traffic and power blocks between Matunga and Byculla for launching of foot over bridge girders at Dadar station (at kms 8/15-16) using 140T Railway crane. The details are as under:

Block -1 o­n Up and Dn fast lines between Matunga and Byculla from 00.40 hrs to 05.40 hrs o­n 17/18.06.2022 (Friday/Saturday Night time)

Diversion of Suburban trains during block period

Up and Dn fast line services during the block period will be diverted o­n Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Byculla and will halt as per their schedule halts.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains

Up Mail /Express trains arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla and will take a double halt at Dadar o­n PF No.3.

Diversion of Dn Mail/Express trains

Dn Train No. 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express will be diverted o­n Dn Slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar o­n PF No.1.

Block -2 o­n Dn fast line between Byculla and Matunga from 00.40 hrs to 05.50 hrs o­n 18/19.06.2022 (Saturday/Sunday Night time)



Diversion of Dn Mail/Express Train

Train No. 12051 CSMT- Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar o­n PF No.1.

Diversion of Dn suburban Services

Dn fast line services will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and halt as per their schedule.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.