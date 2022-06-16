CR –Special Night Traffic Blocks for Infra Works between Matunga and Byculla

New Delhi : Central Railway will operate night traffic and power blocks between Matunga and Byculla for launching of foot over bridge girders at Dadar station (at kms 8/15-16) using 140T Railway crane. The details are as under:
Block -1 on Up and Dn fast lines between Matunga and Byculla from 00.40 hrs to 05.40 hrs on 17/18.06.2022 (Friday/Saturday Night time)
Diversion of Suburban trains during block period
Up and Dn fast line services during the block period will be diverted on Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Byculla and will halt as per their schedule halts.
Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains
Up Mail /Express trains arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla and will take a double halt at Dadar on PF No.3.
Diversion of Dn Mail/Express trains
Dn Train No. 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express will be diverted on Dn Slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar on PF No.1.
Block -2 on Dn fast line between Byculla and Matunga from 00.40 hrs to 05.50 hrs on 18/19.06.2022 (Saturday/Sunday Night time)
Diversion of Dn Mail/Express Train
Train No. 12051 CSMT- Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take double halt at Dadar on PF No.1.
Diversion of Dn suburban Services
Dn fast line services will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and halt as per their schedule.
Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure block.