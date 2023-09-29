Rungta Steel unveils iconic partnership with Shahrukh Khan in its latest TVC

Rungta Steel, India’s leading integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer, unveiled its most significant brand collaboration, teaming up with the legendary Bollywood icon, Shahrukh Khan, for its latest TV commercial (TVC).

This partnership adds even more star power to an already impressive line-up of brand ambassadors- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. With Shahrukh Khan on board, Rungta Steel is set to elevate its brand presence to new heights and reinforce its position as one of India’s fastest- growing and most influential integrated steel brands.

The TVC shows the inherent strength and distinctive qualities that define Rungta TMT bars, establishing a parallel with the enduring appeal of Shahrukh Khan, who remains the most sought-after actor in the industry. His relentless work ethic, unwavering determination, and profound passion resonate with the core message of the commercial.

The TVC connects the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower, the brand’s tagline, with the idea of building a strong foundation, drawing a meaningful comparison to Shahrukh’s iron will and relentless pursuit for excellence in Bollywood.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, Chief General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Rungta Steel, expressed his enthusiasm saying, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest brand campaign, featuring the legendary Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as our brand ambassador. This collaboration epitomizes our dedication to quality and trust. Just as ‘King Khan’, as India fondly calls him, consistently continues to deliver his best in his craft of cinema, associating with him allows us to convey Rungta Steel’s deep commitment to delivering nothing but the best. We strongly believe this partnership will connect with our valued customers and partners and solidify our standing as a frontrunner in the steel industry.”