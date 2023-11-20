Rungta Steel strengthens presence in West Bengal with dealers meet in Berhampore

Kolkata, November 17, 2023: Rungta Steel, one of the fastest growing integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer in India, in collaboration with channel partner M/S Srijita Steel and Marketing hosted a dealers’ meet in the historic city of Berhampore, West Bengal, to bolster stakeholder relations and fortify its presence in its key market.

Hosted at Queen Palace Berhampore, the meet brought together a formidable network of 120 esteemed dealers, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering stronger relationships and enhancing continued support for their dealer network.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, Associate Vice President & Head- Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), addressed the meet and marked the occasion saying, “West Bengal has always been a vital market for Rungta Steel, and we are fully committed to strengthening our foothold here. Our dealers are our valued partners, and get-togethers like this allow us to collaborate, exchange ideas, and find innovative ways to serve our customers better.”

The dealers meet featured interactive sessions, knowledge sharing, and discussions on the latest industry trends, product updates, and market dynamics. Dealers had the opportunity to provide valuable feedback, enabling Rungta Steel to further tailor-make its products and services to meet the unique demands of the West Bengal market.

Rungta Steel’s presence in West Bengal has been growing steadily over the years, and this event has only reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its influence in West Bengal.

Rungta Steel’s high quality steel products have earned the trust and appreciation from businesses and industries across the state.