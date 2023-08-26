Rungta Steel Steered Focus on Innovation and Collaboration at Kandhamala Dealers Meet in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, August 25, 2023: Rungta Steel, India’s leading TMT Bar and integrated steel product manufacturer organised a Dealer Meet at Hotel Snow View in Kandhamala, Odisha in collaboration with Debraj Panda & Co. The purpose of this event was to bring together dealers from different parts of Odisha, allowing them to connect, share ideas, and learn about Rungta Mines’ products and plans for the future.



An encouraging number of dealers attended the meeting from Odisha, creating a collaborative atmosphere that promotes mutual success and learning. During the event, Rungta Steel showcased its advanced products and commitment to innovation. During the dealers meet, Rungta Steel also emphasized the potential for growth in the steel and TMT industry as a whole.



Mr. Arvind Kumar, Chief General Manager & Head – Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod) expressed his contentment with the event. He mentioned that these dealer meetings consistently fulfil their vision, show casing the value they place on collaboration and innovation at Rungta Steel. He also emphasized their dedication to driving positive changes in the steel sector and expanding their network of stakeholders.



Rungta Steel places a strong emphasis on valuing the insights of its partners. This event not only strengthened the relationship between Rungta Steel and their esteemed dealers but also provided a platform for open discussions and feedback.