The outlay for Annual Budget 2023-24 of Ministry of Culture is Rs. 3,399.65 Crore as against the outlay Rs. 3,009.05 Crore approved for the Budget Plan 2022-2023. The annual outlay in FY 2023-24 is 12.97% higher than the annual outlay in FY 2022-23.

The finance minister in her Budget Speech made an announcement to setup Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (BharatSHRI), a digital epigraphy museum, with digitization of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage. The BharatSHRI will be setup by the Archaeological Survey of India at Hyderabad.

Out of the total outlay for annual budget, Rs. 1102.83 Crore has been allocated to the ASI for protection, preservation and conservation of Centrally Protected Monuments/sites and excavations of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites. There is an increase of 2.08% of provisioned outlay of ASI in BE 2023-2024 ( Rs.1102.83 Cr) ) as compared to BE 2022-23 ( Rs.1080.34 Cr).

The Ministry has allocated Rs. 1046.22 Crore to the Central Autonomous Bodies which include Akademi , Museum , Libraries and other cultural institutions across India to support their program and activities. This outlay includes provisions for 2 attached offices, 6 Subordinate offices, 34 central Autonomous Bodies and schemes of the Ministry during the financial year 2023-24.

In FY 2023-24, an enhanced amount of Rs. 650.74 Crore (22.19%) has been allocated for implementation of the Central Sector Schemes of the Ministry which includes

Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana, Development of Museum, International Co-operation, National Mission on Culture Mapping Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme and Development of Libraries and Archives.



There is an increase of 22.19% of provisioned outlay of Central Sector Scheme in BE 2023-2024 (Rs. 650.74 Cr) as compared to BE 2022-23 ( 532.55 Cr).

Under Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojna Ministry provides the financial assistance to the veteran artists. This financial assistance (artist pension) has been increased from Rs. 4,000/- per month to Rs. 6,000/- per month from June 2022.

Further to promote the Guru Shishya Parampara , the financial assistance under Repertory Grant scheme has been increased.

for Guru, financial assistance is increased from Rs. 10,000/- per month to Rs. 15,000/- per month. For Shishya from Rs. 6,000/- per month to Rs. 10,000/- per month (age above 18 years), from Rs. 4,500/- per month to Rs. 7,500 /- per month (age 12-18 years ) , from Rs. 2,000/- per month to Rs. 3,500/- per month( age 6 to 12 years) and so on.



Besides, these schemes , Ministry has undertaken many crucial projects through the grant mechanism such as ‘Art work installations’ in New Parliament Building.

Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, a special provision has been made under Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme of the ministry in revised outlay of FY 2022-23 and in budget outlay of FY 2023-24 to undertake commemoration activities. As per the anticipated expenditure for AKAM and other commemorations, to undertake the activities under AKAM the RE has been increased to Rs. 353.82 crore from BE of Rs. 110.00 crore during the current year.

For FY 2023-24, a provision of Rs. 185.00 crore has been made to commemorate the centenaries/ birth anniversaries of eminent persons. (The provision for 2023-24 under this scheme is 68.18% increase over BE 2022-23.)