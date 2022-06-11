RRB Special Train between Kazipet-Nagpur and Guntur-Kolhapur

New Delhi :Railways will run special trains for RRB exam candidates as per details given below:
A. Kazipet-Nagpur Special
07448 will leave KAZIPET at 14.30 hrs on 10.06.2022 and will arrive NAGPUR at 10.30 hrs on 11.06.2022.
07449 will leave NAGPUR at 22.30 hrs on 12.06.2022 and will arrive KAZIPET at 19.00 hrs on 13.06.2022.
HALTS: Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Lingampet Jagityal, Koratla, Metpally, Armoor, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Badnera.
Composition: 8 second class seating, one second class chair car and 2 general second class cum Guard’s brake van.
B. Guntur-Kolhapur Special
07450 will leave GUNTUR at 05.00 hrs on 10.6.2022 and will arrive KOLHAPUR at 12.15 hrs on 11.6.2022.
07451 will leave KOLHAPUR at 21.00 hrs on 12.6.2022 and will arrive GUNTUR at 23.45 hrs on 13.6.2022
Halts: Miryalaguda, Nalgonda , Kacheguda , Mahbubnagar , Kurnool City , Dhone Junction, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj.
Composition: one AC Chair Car, 6 second class seating, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s brake vans.
Reservation: Bookings for special train no.07449 for 5 second class seating coaches and Train no 07451 for one AC Chair Car, 2 Sleeper Class and 3 Second Class seating coaches will be open on 10.06.2022 at all PRS locations and through Internet www.irctc.co.in.
Remaining one second class chair car, 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van of Train no.07449 and 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van are being run as UNRESERVED Coaches.
Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.