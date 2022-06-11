RRB Special Train between Kazipet-Nagpur and Guntur-Kolhapur

New Delhi :Railways will run special trains for RRB exam candidates as per details given below:

A. Kazipet-Nagpur Special

07448 will leave KAZIPET at 14.30 hrs o­n 10.06.2022 and will arrive NAGPUR at 10.30 hrs o­n 11.06.2022.

07449 will leave NAGPUR at 22.30 hrs o­n 12.06.2022 and will arrive KAZIPET at 19.00 hrs o­n 13.06.2022.

HALTS: Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Lingampet Jagityal, Koratla, Metpally, Armoor, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Badnera.

Composition: 8 second class seating, o­ne second class chair car and 2 general second class cum Guard’s brake van.

B. Guntur-Kolhapur Special

07450 will leave GUNTUR at 05.00 hrs o­n 10.6.2022 and will arrive KOLHAPUR at 12.15 hrs o­n 11.6.2022.

07451 will leave KOLHAPUR at 21.00 hrs o­n 12.6.2022 and will arrive GUNTUR at 23.45 hrs o­n 13.6.2022

Halts: Miryalaguda, Nalgonda , Kacheguda , Mahbubnagar , Kurnool City , Dhone Junction, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj.

Composition: o­ne AC Chair Car, 6 second class seating, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.07449 for 5 second class seating coaches and Train no 07451 for o­ne AC Chair Car, 2 Sleeper Class and 3 Second Class seating coaches will be open o­n 10.06.2022 at all PRS locations and through Internet www.irctc.co.in.

Remaining o­ne second class chair car, 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van of Train no.07449 and 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van are being run as UNRESERVED Coaches.

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.