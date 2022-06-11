National

RRB Special Train between Kazipet-Nagpur and Guntur-Kolhapur

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Railways will run special trains for RRB exam candidates as per details given below:

A. Kazipet-Nagpur Special

07448 will leave KAZIPET at 14.30 hrs o­n 10.06.2022 and will arrive NAGPUR at 10.30 hrs o­n 11.06.2022.
07449 will leave NAGPUR at 22.30 hrs o­n 12.06.2022 and will arrive KAZIPET  at 19.00 hrs o­n 13.06.2022.

HALTS: Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Lingampet Jagityal, Koratla, Metpally, Armoor, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Badnera.
Composition: 8 second class seating, o­ne second class chair car and 2 general second class cum Guard’s brake van.

B. Guntur-Kolhapur Special
07450 will leave GUNTUR  at 05.00 hrs o­n 10.6.2022 and will arrive KOLHAPUR at 12.15 hrs o­n 11.6.2022.
07451 will leave KOLHAPUR at 21.00 hrs o­n 12.6.2022 and will arrive GUNTUR at 23.45 hrs o­n 13.6.2022
Halts: Miryalaguda, Nalgonda , Kacheguda , Mahbubnagar , Kurnool City , Dhone Junction, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Miraj.
Composition: o­ne AC Chair Car, 6 second class seating, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second class cum Guard’s brake vans.

Reservation:  Bookings for special train no.07449 for 5 second class seating coaches and Train no 07451 for o­ne AC Chair Car, 2 Sleeper Class and 3 Second Class seating coaches will be open o­n 10.06.2022 at all PRS locations and through Internet www.irctc.co.in.

Remaining o­ne second class chair car, 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van of Train no.07449 and 3 second class seating and 2 second class cum guard’s brake van are being run as UNRESERVED Coaches.

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.