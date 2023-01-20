Rojgar Mela is a big step towards India’s self-reliance – Union Minister of State for Environment and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey

108 candidates who got jobs in various 14 departments of Central Government namely Geological Survey of India, Indian Bureau of Mines, Income Tax, Postal Department, Statistics Department, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, AIIMS, Employees Insurance Society Corporation, Central Board of Direct Taxes were given appointment letter under Rojgar Mela. This step is going to be a big step towards self-reliant India, Union Minister of State for Environment and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey asserted today in Nagpur. On this occasion, Principal Income Tax Commissioner of Nagpur Division K.M. Bali, Principal Director General of National Direct Tax Academy – NADT Sanjay Puri, EPFO Commissioner Shekhar Kumar were mainly present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters across the country through video conferencing. In Nagpur, appointment letters were also distributed in the auditorium of National Fire Service College – NFSC, Rajnagar, in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey. On this occasion, along with Choubey, senior officials of Income Tax, EPFO, Goods and Services Tax Department watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address. Officials of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, ESIC, Postal Department, Railway Department were present in this job fair.

D.Wankhede/D.Dubey/P.Malandkar